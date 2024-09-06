People real owners of J&K territory, not New Delhi’s slaves: Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 5 : National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah today warned Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) led Government at the centre saying that people of Jammu and Kashmir are the real owners of the territory and not slaves of New Delhi.

Abdullah made these remarks at Beerwah in district while accompanying the party candidate Dr Mohammad Shafi who filed nomination papers from Beerwah constituency today.

“I want to tell you that we are not slaves of New Delhi. We are the real owners of Jammu and Kashmir. They should note my words. I want to ask their cronies that in times to come a storm will come and you have to face that”.

The NC Chief said this while commenting on BJP senior leader Ram Madhav’s remarks that NC and others are using ex-militants in Assembly elections, said that they (BJP leaders) can resort to anything, and they can rake up such questions to create chaos.

“Let them ask how many jobs they have given in the last ten years. Have they been able to control rising inflation? They snatched everything from us, and now they are after our honour and dignity,” he said.

On being asked about contesting polls by separatists and their kins, the NC Chief said: “This can be answered better by those who were talking of Pakistan till yesterday”.

Regarding the BJP’s claim of forming a Government in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah stated, “We will see it, and they will also see it.”

On talks between India and Pakistan, Abdullah said: “Farooq Abdullah cannot hold these talks; they must be conducted by the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan.”

Regarding the departure of some leaders from the National Conference, Abdullah described it as a normal part of the election process. “People come and leave; this keeps happening during elections,” he said.