JU celebrates 55th Foundation Day

JAMMU, Sept 5: The University of Jammu today celebrated its 55th Foundation Day today, marked by a series of events highlighting the institution’s growth and achievements.

The occasion was graced by Prof Dinesh Singh, former Vice Chancellor of Delhi University and Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council, as the chief guest, whereas Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director of IIT Jammu; Prof Bechan Lal, Vice Chancellor of Cluster University of Jammu, and Prof Pragiti Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University were the guests of honour.

In his address, Prof Dinesh Singh reflected on the significance of such celebrations, emphasizing the need for introspection and continual improvement. He also spoke about the evolving role of educators.

Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai highlighted JU’s remarkable achievements, including its rise in the NIRF-2024, where it secured the 50th position among universities. He shared that the University’s Business School earned recognition, ranking 18th in The Week’s Government B-School category.

The inaugural issue of the ‘Jammu University Times’, a monthly e-newsletter published by the media cell of the University was released as highlight of the occasion.

Prof Bechan Lal, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, commended the University’s achievements under Prof Rai’s leadership.

Prof Manoj Gaur, Director IIT Jammu, highlighted JU’s journey, saying these achievements are reminder of the glorious past.

Prof Pragiti Kumar, Vice Chancellor of SMVDU, offered unconditional support for the further implementation of the NEP.

Earlier, Prof Anju Bhasin, Dean Academic Affairs, presented a formal welcome address.

On the occasion, former Vice-Chancellor of JU, Prof Y R Malhotra and few former employees, including Kulbushan Gupta, Raj Kumar, Punjab Singh, Dayal Chand, Kurku Ram and Shakina were felicitated. Besides, serving employees, Prof K S Charak and Vinod Bali, students from sports, NCC and NSS were also felicitated for their achievements.

The event was marked by the cultural performances by students, including Neetika Aggarwal & Suraj Singh. The formal vote of thanks was presented by Prof Rahul Gupta, Registrar JU and Prof Garima Gupta conducted proceedings of the event.

Others prominent present on the occasion included Prof Vinod Kumar, Fellow of Indian National Science Academy; Prof Meena Sharma, Dean Planning and Development; Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies, Prof Prakash Antahal, DSW; Prof Pankaj K Srivastava; Director DD&OE; Deans of various faculties, heads of various departments, faculty members and students.