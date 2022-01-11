People protest against PDD in Poonch, Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 11: The people from three different villages in Poonch and Rajouri today held protest demonstration against the Power Development Department (PDD), for its failure to restore power supply even after 5-6 days.

Residents from Dhara village of Jhulas area in Poonch district staged a protest against the Power Development Department (PDD) on Tuesday demanding restoration of power supply. They alleged that their village has no power supply for the last about one week. The protestors blocked the Mendhar-Poonch road for about an hour.

They said that in the absence of electricity, they are facing a lot of problems and their children are not able to study in late hours. “Our children suffer a lot due to this. We brought this issue to the notice of concerned officials but their assurances proved a hoax on the ground,”one of the villagers alleged.

Naib Tehsildar rushed to the spot and assured them of early restoration of the power supply after which the protestors suspended their protest.

Another protest was held in Lah area of Thannamandi in district Rajouri today. The protester were raising loud slogans against the Xen and AEE PDD Rajouri. They revealed that under `Soubhagya Scheme’ of PDD, poles were erected in Lah area about 4 yrs ago and till today electric wires were not laid and neither transformer installed in the area and people are living in darkness.

It’s pertinent to mentioned here that there were 28 poles erected but at present, there are only 20 poles left while 8 poles are missing. Protestors told that they have brought poles here at their own by paying Rs 3500 to a private vehicle and the then JE told them that he will pay the fare which he never did. The labour work was also done by locals at their own. On one hand department claim that electricity is provided to all the un-electrified areas but till today the people of Lah have no electricity. They told that they approached XEN PDD Rajouri a number of times but no one listens to them.

Non availabilty of light effects the study of children directly as they are unable to charge their mobile phones as well.

Similar is the condition in Thannamandi ward No 13. There is no electricity till today. A huge amount was spent under `Soubhagya Scheme’ on the name of electrification of left out area but people of above mentioned areas still living in darkness in this time. The people of area appealed LG Manoj Sinha and Commissioner/ Secy PDD, MD JPDCL & DC Rajouri that a high level committee must be constituted to investigate the matter and punish those responsible for it.