Cong observes Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 11: Rich tributes were paid to the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 56th death anniversary today by the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee in a function held at PCC office, Shahidi Chowk, Jammu.

JKPCC working president, Raman Bhalla and other leaders paid rich tributes to Late Shastri and said that his philosophy and commitment to Kissans and jawans is more relevant today in view of the approach and attitude of the BJP Govt towards them.

He said that Shastri served the country throughout his life and is recognised for his honesty, competency, and down-to-earth demeanour. He became India’s second Prime Minister on June 9, 1964, following the death of Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru. He was recognised with the prestigious Bharat Ratna, for his services to the nation.

Bhalla said, “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”, the slogan that still arouses every Indian’s patriotism was first coined by India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Speakers said that Lala Lajpat Rai created the Servants of the people society, and Lal Bahadur Shastri became a member of it. He worked for the poor and then became the president of the organisation.

Mahatma Gandhi and Lokmanya Tilak influenced him a lot. Following which he became a member of the Indian Independence Movement in 1920. He took part in non-cooperation movement and was imprisoned as a result of it.

Shastri had participated in several other movements and was jailed for protesting against the British. He had participated in movements like Salt Satyagraha, Quit India movement of 1942 etc. He was imprisoned till 1946 as a result of his role in the Quit India movement.

During his rule, he launched the ‘White Revolution,’ which was a nationwide push to boost milk production. He also contributed to India’s Green Revolution by improving food production. On 11 January 1966, while on an official tour to Russia, Shastri died of a heart attack.

The function was also attended by senior leaders Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Uday Bhanu Chib, Kapil Singh, Thomas Khokhar, Sanjeev Panda, Ricky Dalotra, Dr Ramakant Khajuria, Ritu Choudhary, Atul Sharma, Gurmeet Singh and others.