People plying vehicles through Birma river to avoid long route

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 8: As traffic on Birma Bridge is closed after a portion of approach roach caved in two days back, people are plying vehicles thorough Birma river to avoid long alternative long route and thus risking their lives.

People are risking their lives because Udhampur town is only five kilometer from the point whereas approaching through bypass National Highway takes about 15 to 20 kilometer long distance.

However, the attempt to avoid 15-20 kms distance of alternative route can invite accident here as no police has been deployed at the point.

Pertinent to mention that old National Highway to Udhampur is lying closed since June 6 morning after a portion of approach road to Birma Bridge caved in following which the authorities immediately suspended traffic on the bridge till the repair work is completed.

Locals alleged that a little portion of this approach road was sinking for the last few months but the concerned authorities did not initiate any repair work and due to heavy rain on the intervening night of June 5-6, the approach road got damaged.

This old National Highway to Udhampur town from Army’s Northern headquarters has been constructed by GREF authorities. It also serves as vital link between the Army Headquarters and Udhampur.

Even as the restoration work was launched at war footing and policemen were deployed at the site on June 6, security disappeared the next day and repair work also slowed down . Locals have demanded immediate restoration of the repair work on bridge and deployment of policemen at the point so that no accident takes place.