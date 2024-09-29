People of Jammu first time in 70 years got opportunity to have their own Govt: Madhav

Cautions people against game plan of Cong, NC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Terming this election as historic the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and election Incharge J&K, Ram Madhav today said that people of Jammu for the first time in last over 70 years have got an opportunity to elect their own Government having a Chief Minister from Jammu region.

Addressing an election rally in Kanak Mandi area here in support of BJP candidate from Jammu East, Yudhvir Sethi -Madhav said over seven decades discrimination to which Jammu region was subjected by dynastic parties having dominance from Kashmir was removed by BJP Government led by Narendra Modi after abrogating the controversial Article 370 and 35 -A in 2019.

He said Jammu region had played pivotal role in the development of erstwhile J&K State and sustaining its economy. It is unfortunate that still the region was subjected to discrimination and disparity by the successive Kashmir centric Governments having the backing of Congress. “The traders of Jammu have played main role in sustaining the economy of State but the region had always subservient to Kashmir due to the discriminatory attitude of the dynastic parties who ruled the State for decades together,” he added.

Madhav said “When Jammu region was an important constituent of the J&K State why the State’s Civil Services was named as Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) and why not Jammu Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS). It means Jammu had no importance in the scheme of things of Congress, NC and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who ruled State for seven decades ,” he added.

“This discrimination ended after abrogation of Art 370 in 2019 and the Modi Government rechristened KAS as JKAS giving Jammu its due status and place, ”he said, adding the 70 year long discrimination was removed by Modi and the beginning of a new era started to take J&K forward and make it prosperous”.

Madhav said like Modi’s vision of making Viksit Bharat his vision is also to make Viksit J&K and it was not possible under the controversial Article 370. This election will determine the fate of the J&K and people of the Jammu has to ensure that those parties who want to revive militancy, restore Article 370 and free the jailed separatists and terrorists are to be voted to power or those who want to restore total peace and make J&K a prosperous and developed State, he added.

He said BJP is determined not to allow these parties to come to power in J&K once again to take this UT on the path of destruction as before. This can only be possible with the massive support of the people of the UT and Jammu can play a key role in this regard, he added.

Lashing out at Congress party, he said it (Congress) has Jhanda (Flag) but no agenda. He said how hard Modi is struggling to take J&K out of the crisis and Congress again wants to put it in the hell once again by supporting the agenda of NC which is for restoration of Article 370, release of terrorists and separatists.

He said “A great responsibility now falls on Jammu as in the third phase 24 seats of this region are going to polls and you have to ensure victory of BJP candidates on all these seats to make a CM from Jammu”. He said in 70 years there was no CM from this region except Ghulam Nabi Azad from Bhadarwah who was appointed for a brief period of two years. “This election has given you a chance to reverse this trend and show the entire world that Jammu can play a significant role in the politics of the State by electing a CM from this region,” Madhav said.

He, while cautioning the people against Congress party, said it is playing a dangerous game by supporting the manifesto of NC. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to divide the communities and break the nation while quoting his recent statements in US.