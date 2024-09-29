NC, PDP remained mum in Parl when Art 370 was abrogated: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday threw light on the historic background of 35-A and said that the regulation was in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir from the days of Maharaja Hari Singh.

While addressing public rallies at Bani and Jammu, Azad said that neither the National Conference (NC) not PDP spoke in Parliament when Article 370 was being abrogated but it was only he (Azad) who raised voice against the abrogation.

He said that the abrogated Article 370 can only be restored by the Government of India and the politicians harping on it are only befooling the masses.

The former Chief Minister of J&K also lauded the brotherhood among the people of different religions in the Union Territory and said that be it Hindu or Sikh or a Muslim—all are one and the religion is not meant for dividing the people.

He also said that if DPAP comes to power in J&K then the Roshani Act will be restored to provide ownership rights to the occupants of the land which was scrapped after J&K was made Union Territory.

In Jammu, Azad addressed the public rallies at Chowadhi and Bakshi Nagar areas in favour of party candidates, Sobat Ali Chowdhary and Gorav Chopra contesting from Bahu and Jammu West constituencies respectively.

He asked the people of Jammu to vote in favour of DPAP candidates so that on coming to power the party may bring an era of developments and peace in J&K.