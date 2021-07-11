People of Jammu and Kashmir have full faith in delimitation commission: LG Manoj Sinha

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the people of the union territory have full faith in the delimitation commission. In an interview with national News Channel, Sinha said that the country and the people of Jammu and Kashmir believe that the delimitation commission will function as per its constitutional limits.

Sinha said that the delimitation commission will decide the dates of the polls. He further informed that the commission concluded their four-day visit to the union territory on Friday and met people of the different political parties and spectrums.

He also recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 2020 had clearly stated that Jammu and Kashmir will have the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has nominated nodal officers, one in each of 20 districts, to help the Delimitation Commission reorganise new constituencies in the next nine months.

Earlier on June 24, PM Narendra Modi had held a meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir and said that it was an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive region. Sinha was also part of the crucial meeting.