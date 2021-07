EMPLOYMENT (11-07-2021)

JOBS@ 2021

1.B TECH /BE ELECTRICAL/ ELECTRONICS (F)

SALARY: 10K TO 14K

2.TELE CALLERS FOR INTERNATIONAL BPO’S

EXPERIENCE CANDIDATES ONLY

SALARY : 15K TO 22K +PERKS

WORK FROM HOME ONLY

3.DEGREE/ DIPLOMA ELECTRONICS (M)

FOR JMU, KATHUA, POONCH ETC

SALARY :10K TO 15K +PERKS

DREAMMAKERZ 8713000033

REQUIRED STAFF FOR CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

COMPUTER OPERATOR- 02 NO. M/F

(FOR ONLINE TENDERS)

ACCOUNTANT -02 NO. (BUSY KNOWING) M/F

RECEPTIONIST-01 FEMALE FOR OFFICE MANAGEMENT

SALES AND MKTNG EXE- 03 F/M

CANDIDATE SHOULD BE GRADUATE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION AND HAVE RELEVANT QUALIFICATION WITH 3-4 YEARS EXPERIENCE.

CANDIDATES CAN MAIL THEIR CV AT

ERRAHULGUPTA34@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT 9419191130, 9797500500 FOR MORE DETAILS

CALL CENTER AGENT URGENTLY REQUIRED

WE ARE RECRUITING FOR OUTBOUND SALE VOICE PROCESS.

SALE BACKGROUND WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

MALE / FEMALE WELCOME

SALARY – 7000 TO 10000 + ATTRACTIVE INCENTIVES

QUALIFICATION – 12TH OR ANY DEEGREE

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

ADDRESS:- ENSER COMMUNICATION PVT LTD GREATER KAILASH LANE NO – 17 NEAR CENTRAL BANK JAMMU

CONTACT – 7006176140 /7208487317/8433900679

VACANCY

REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR

TUTORIAL AT SARWAL

1. MATHEMATICS 1

2. SCIENCE 1

FOR CLASSES 6TH – 10TH

CONTACT : 9419899288, 9906216542

REQUIRED

SALESMAN FRESH / EXPERIENCE

PREFERENCE: TWO WHEELER.

M/S 97 GURUJI TRADERS

GREATER KAILASH JAMMU

PH: 9988969797, 7006193213

VACANCY

FOLLOWING STAFF REQUIRED FOR AUTOMOBILE DEALERSHIP:

1). CRE (FEMALE) – (MIN GRADUATE)

2). CRM (FEMALE) – (MIN GRADUATE)

3). ACCOUNTS DATA ENTRY (BUSY) – FEMALE

CONTACT:

MOB: 7889472475, 9596828549

JOB OPENING

REQUIRE SALES INCHARGE/HEAD FOR FMCG (TEA, SPICES, FLOUR PRODUCTS, OIL & GHEE) PRODUCTS FOR ENTIRE JAMMU DIVISION, KASHMIR DIVISION AND LADAKH.

MANDATORY EXPERIENCE – MINIMUM 4+ YEARS IN EXPERIENCE IN FMCG & SHOULD HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF THE DISTRIBUTOR,WHOLESALE AND RETAIL CHANNEL.

SALARY – AS PER INDUSTRY STANDARDS

CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE OWN 2 WHEELER

CONTACT – SHIV SHAKTI TRADERS, JAMMU

9622044437

EMAIL – INFO.SSTRADERSINDIA@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

WELL TRAINED LAB TECHNICIAN WITH DIPLOMA FOR

MSKK HEALTH CARE POLYCLINIC MISHRIWALLA, JAMMU

CONTACT NO.: 9419266149

DR. CHAMAN BHASIN

LOOKING FOR SALES JOB IN JMU MARKET FOR TOP MOST FMCG COMPANY , EXPERIENCE HOLDERS IN SALES JOB CAN APPLY BY CONTACTING BELOW DETAILS

M.N 9419140982, 8888856312, 9906303445

* INDUSTRY BEST SALTY WILL BE PROVIDED

FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS , LIMITED SEATS ONLY

REQUIRED

REQUIRED TELECALLER FOR INTERNATIONAL BPO WITH EXCELLENT FLUENCY IN ENGLISH SPEAKING AND UNDERSTANDING WITH BASIC COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE. QUALIFICATION ANY GRADUATE. WORK FIVE DAYS A WEEK. NIGHT SHIFT. GOOD SALARY. LOCATION NEAR AIRPORT. PICK AND DROP AVAILABLE FOR FEMALES. WHAT’S APP RESUME OR CALL AT 9419211754.

WORK FROM HOME

# NEED MALE/FEMALE CANDIDATES FOR ADOBE INDESIGN PROJECTS IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR. SIMPLE COPY PASTE WORK USING ADOBE INDESIGN.

MUST HAVE LAPTOP ( WINDOWS 10 PREFERRED) AND GOOD INTERNET CONNECTION. FIXED SALARY 13K WITH UNLIMITED INCENTIVES.

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:– 1YEAR IN ADOBE INDESIGN

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN CONTACT US ON 8491888314, 9622252220.

REQUIRED

REQUIRED TWO ELECTRICIANS FOR THE JAMMU FRUIT ASSOCIATION, NARWAL DAY AND NIGHT DUTY.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

NITIN JAIN (GEN. SEC)

9419181435

REPUTED PHARMA COMPANY

LOOKING FOR

FEMALE MEDICAL

REPRESENTATIVE

H. Q JAMMU

IF U BELIEVE IN URSELF THEN MAIL UR RESUME TO

GANDHIJI71@GMAIL.COM

TEACHERS REQUIRED

1) STENO TYPING TEACHER (2)

2) BASIC COMPUTER TEACHER (3)

3) ACCOUNTS TEACHERS (2)

(TALLY/BUSY KNOWLEDGE)

CONTACT

DOEACC/AKSHAR

COMPUTER CENTRE

OPPOSITE COMMERCE COLLEGE

CANAL ROAD JAMMU

7006509070, 7006742354

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALES BOY/GIRL FOR WELL KNOWN HARDWARE SHOWROOM

SALARY STARTING FROM 7500/-

CONTACT NO.

7889905716

URGENTLY REQUIRED

DOCTOR 1

(QUALIFICATION MBBS)

COUNSELLOR 1

POST GRADUATE IN PSYCHOLOGY OR SOCIAL WORK)

APPLY WITH COMPLETE BIODATA ON 12TH JULY 2021 FOR THE PROJECT OF MSJE GOVT OF INDIA JKSPYM NGO, VILLAGE PURKHOO, POST DOMANA, AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU

CONTACT : 191-2959055/9622109505

EMAIL JKSPYM1@GMAIL.COM

ABIBPL REQUIRED

1. RELATIONSHIP MANAGER MARKETING SURVEY MALE/FEMALE

QUALIFICATION 10TH/12TH

SALARY 10000 + BONUS

PREFERRED LOCATION AKHNOOR, REASI UDHAMPUR, JAMMU

2. RELATIONSHIP MANAGER SALES- FEMALE ONLY

SALARY 8000 + BONUS. INDOOR SITTING JOB

QUALIFICATION – GRADUATION

WALK IN INTERVIEW MONDAY, WEDNESDAY 12, 14

ADDRESS : 92 B/A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU NEAR BANSI MANDIR.

CONTACT : 8899727401, 8082051850, 7889614596