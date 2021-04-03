People of Assam are with development: PM

Excelsior Correspondent

TAMULPUR (ASSAM), Apr 3: Addressing his last rally in Assam here, ahead of last phase of assembly elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “People of Assam have decided ‘Phir ek baar, NDA sarkar’. People who have insulted Assam’s identity repeatedly, the people of Assam will not tolerate them. People who have established violence and instability in Assam for decades, are not accepted. The people of Assam are with development and peace.”

“The double-engine government of NDA has given double benefits to the people of Assam in the last five years. The development taking place is improving connectivity, making lives easier for women and increasing opportunities for the youth,” he added.

Attacking the grand alliance of Congress and AIUDF, the Prime Minister asserted, “The games of secularism-communism has done a lot of damage to the country. We are working hard, day in and out to serve the society with honesty for development.” PM Modi further added, “The ‘Mahajhooth’ of ‘Mahajot’ has been disclosed. On the basis of my political experience, and audience love, I can say that people have decided to form NDA government in Assam. They can’t bear those who insult Assam’s identity and propagate violence.”

Talking about the aspirational districts, he stated, “For the first time, a government is working on 100 districts that had been left behind in the race of development under the ‘Aspirational Districts’ programme. These districts are now aspiring for development and 7 of Assam’s districts are under this programme.”

“The way we have solved long-standing problems, we will continue to find solutions for the current problems. There’s a lot of scope for tourism and employment in Assam,” he said while addressing a public meeting Tamulpur.

PM Modi said that his Government had always worked without discrimination. He remarked, “It is country’s misfortune that working for a particular section is called secularism while working for everyone gets you called communal.”

The Prime Minister urged everyone especially the youth to vote in large numbers in favour of the NDA. He also thanked women from the state who turned out in record numbers in the rallies.