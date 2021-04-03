Govt Polytechnic inks MoU with MIET

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 3: Government Polytechnic Jammu today inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Model Institute of Engineering & Technology, (MIET) Kot Bhalwal, Jammu for upskilling and enhancing employability of Engineering M Tech/B Tech students to latest technologies at Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) Jammu, established at Government Polytechnic College Jammu.

The MoU was signed between Er Arun Bangotra, Principal, Government Polytechnic Jammu and Prof Ankur Gupta, Director MIET Jammu.

Director, MIET Jammu said that the purpose of MoU between the two institutes is to enhance the competency of the Engineering students of MIET Jammu at CIIIT Jammu by imparting skill training on latest technologies with the help of faculty from Tata Technologies to bridge the gap between Industry and academia and to enhance the employability of students.

Principal Government Polytechnic Jammu informed that Government Polytechnic Jammu has established a Center for Invention, Innovation, incubation & Training to impart training in latest trends of Manufacturing Technology, Automobile Engineering conforming to Industry 4.0 with the help of Tata Technologies Ltd Pune at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore.

MIET Jammu also agreed to offer facilities for upskilling of Polytechnic students to new technologies at their campus and both institutes agreed to collaborate with each other to organize placement drives, seminars, conference etc for the benefit of engineering and polytechnic students to enhance their skills and knowledge for better employability.

Dr Sahil Sawhney, Training & Placement Officer/General Manager Strategic initiatives, MIET, Jammu; Dr Ashok Kumar, HoD, Electronics & Comm, MIET, Jammu; Er Kuldeep Bhatia, HoD Mechanical Engineering; Rajesh Khajuria, Training & Placement Officer, GPC Jammu and Er Manmohan Bhatia, Instructor, GPC Jammu were also present on the occasion.