People defeat Pak designs in Kashmir, contribute for creation of new atmosphere: LG

Cinemas to open in Bandipora, Kulgam, Ganderbal

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, July 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that some forces from Pakistan or within Jammu and Kashmir tried to target the communal harmony of this place but the people have defeated their designs and are actively contributing to the creation of a new atmosphere.

While inaugurating the 3-day long Amrit Yuva Kalotsav, organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi and J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, today, Sinha said people of J&K have defeated the designs of Pakistan and other forces who were aiming to stifle the dreams and aspirations of the people.

“Throughout history, all religions have been interwoven in a single thread, and each strand in this tapestry is invaluable. Unfortunately, certain forces, whether from neighboring country or within our own ecosystem, have targeted and attacked this way of life. Their efforts have aimed to stifle the dreams and aspirations of our people. However, today, I can proudly say that the youth or people of this region are once again dreaming and actively contributing to the creation of a new atmosphere,” he said.

The LG said that peace is essential for art to thrive. “It is essential to remember that art can only flourish in a peaceful environment, and where there is no peace, art cannot thrive,” he said.

“I am delighted that talented artists from across the country will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in Srinagar, and I extend a warm welcome to all the participants. This festival presents a unique chance to illuminate the lives of millions, as we all recognize that singing, dance, and theatre are not mere talents or art forms, but rather keys that unlock the depths of human existence,” Sinha said.

“Over the past three to four years, Kashmir has witnessed a resurgence in the value of art. Despite the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is evident that you have persevered and are working hard to restore the glory of Kashmir,” he said.

Sinha said that the new Cinema halls will be opened in Bandipora, Kulgam and Ganderbal. “It is a significant milestone as cinema halls are reopening in small towns after three-decade. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Baramulla and Handwara, where cinema halls were inaugurated. Last year, Pulwama and Shopian witnessed the same, and by September of this year, cinema halls will be opened in Bandipora, Kulgam, and Ganderbal, exclusively for the youth of Kashmir,” he said.

The LG said that his administration is committed to supporting the arts who have suffered. “Recognizing the economic challenges faced by the arts, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration is actively considering measures with the utmost sensitivity. We remain committed to supporting and fostering this positive change that has sparked awareness in our society. These steps towards success serve as a testament to the potential of our youth and artists, who possess the ability to transform their dreams into reality, not only for Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire country,” he added.

He said that music, dance, theater are not merely art forms but these are the keys that open all the locks of vast existence and tremendous possibilities of life.

“Artists are the real treasure and pride of the country, and the wealth they possess cannot be equated with any material wealth. In different art forms, one can have a glimpse of existence and realise the mystic path of life,” he observed.

He acknowledged the immense contribution of the Artists in weaving many sects, customs, religion, culture, language, social system in the garland of unity and spreading its fragrance in every corner of the world.

“The biggest feature of our culture is its continuity. Many cultures, civilizations of world have either disappeared or with time they were weakened. However, despite all the challenges and attacks, Indian culture is not only flourishing but its roots have become stronger,” he said.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amrit Yuva Kalotsav reflects society’s aspirations and motivates the young generation to move forward in the journey of Amrit Kaal with a new vigour, new dreams, determination and commitment to nation building,” the LG said.

“The biggest strength of our culture is unity in diversity. In order to strengthen this diversity, to bring states, cultures, languages, artists, youth closer to each other, Prime Minister had started the mission of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’,” he added.

Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson, Sangeet Natak Akademi shared the efforts of the Akademi to promote the art and culture of Jammu Kashmir. She informed that the Sangeet Natak Akademi will organise workshop on Bhand-Pather across the country.

Sujit Singh, DIG; Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages; Raju Das, Secretary, Sangeet Natak Akademi; renowned artists, prominent citizens and youth were present on the occasion.