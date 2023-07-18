District Srinagar Carrom C’ship starts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association (JKCA) has organized a District Srinagar Carrom Championship 2023-24 in association with District Srinagar Carrom Association and collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council under the banner of ‘My Youth My Pride’ initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council to flourish the game of Carrom in the Union Territory.

The two day event commenced today at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar where around 74 matches were played in between cadets, sub juniors, juniors and senior category in both boys and girls, men and women respectively, around 165 players participated from different schools, colleges and clubs took part in the event from all over the district Srinagar

The statement said the tournament was declared open by Mohammad Iqbal, Manager SKISC, Srinagar and Adil Rashid Shah, President Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association, Arif Sultan, vice-president, Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association, Dawar Rashid, Organising Secretary of the event and Abida Mehraj President of the Srinagar Carrom Association were also present during the opening ceremony function of the District Srinagar Carrom Championship.

The results of the day in senior men competitions, Furqan Nazir defeated Nisar Ahmad, Hilal Bashir defeated Hashim Aslam, Yasoob defeated Mir Daniyal, Arsalan Mehraj defeated Numan, Shahid Ahmad defeated Izham. In senior women, Ridda Maddni defeated Khan Shaheena, Mehak Nabi defeated Aqsa and Azra Imtiyaz defeated Afifa.

While in junior boy’s competition, Zaid Bin Ajaz defeated Ibrahim Parvaiz, Raheen Khan defeated Shoeb Amin, Saleem Jan defeated Syed Rahil and Hafid defeated Afaan. In junior girls Zainab Suhail defeated Hadiya, Haleefa defeated Safa and Barren defeated Amarjot Kour.