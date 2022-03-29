People block Jmu-Sgr NH to oppose demarcation exercise

*One more case registered against protesting mob

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: People today blocked Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Bhatindi crossing to oppose demarcation exercise of state land.

As per official sources, a large number of people, whose structures were on state land and were demolished by the Revenue Department during recent anti-encroachment drive, assembled at Bhatindi crossing here and blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The protestors including women and children blocked the highway to oppose the demarcation exercise of state land conducted by the Revenue Department authorities.

On getting information, a large contingent of police personnel rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. Initially, one tube of the highway was partially restored for vehicular movement.

“We are protesting for our properties, which have been demolished by the authorities without notice”, the protestors said.

“We want compensation to the losses we suffered during the anti-encroachment drive”, they said and termed the drive illegal.

After getting information, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jammu, Shyambir also reached the spot and asked the protesting people to produce documents related to their property so that the issue can be raised before the higher authorities.

“I give you two days time to produce documents related to your property. If you all produce the related documents, your issue will be taken up with the competent authority for redressal”, ADC said.

Later, the protestors dispersed and the vehicular movement was totally restored on the highway.

However, the Revenue Department officers continued the fencing process. “All the restored encroached land has been fenced”, official sources said.

Police sources informed that one more case under FIR Number 95/2022 under relevant Sections has been registered at Police Station Bahu Fort against the protesting mob and investigation started.

It is pertinent to mention here that one person was arrested by Bahu Fort Police namely Mohammad Yousaf Wani, son of Abdul Razaak Wani, a resident of Lal Chowk at present near army gate Sunjwan for some sensitive and objectionable remarks in an interview on social media during the anti-encroachment drive.