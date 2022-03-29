Joint delegation of SAKSHAM, Special Olympics Bharat calls on LG

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: A joint delegation of SAKSHAM and Special Olympics Bharat- J&K today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan today.

The members of the delegation briefed the Lt Governor of their ongoing initiatives for the welfare of special athletes with intellectual or multiple disabilities.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation said that the UT government is endeavouring to further promote sports in J&K with special emphasis on meeting the needs of specially-abled sportspersons.

We have rolled out the J&K Sports policy-2022 which focuses on creating world-class infrastructure, coaching, and training of sportspersons including para-athletes & players, the Lt Governor added.

The delegation which met the Lt Governor included Avey Gupta Pargal, National Joint General Secretary SAKSHAM; Swami Vishwanath, Kshetra Sanghtan Mantri SAKSHAM; Dr Ashwani Jojra, President, Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) J&K; Raj Kumar Sharma, Sports Director J&K SOB and Pawan Singh J&K President SAKSHAM.