Manminder, Mangat, Ramraj excel in IOCL Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: Manminder Kaur of Jammu won 1st prize in Seema Prahari IOCL Marathon, organised by Border Security Forces at Amritsar on March 27.

The marathon was started from Golden Gate which culminated at Swarn Jayanti Dwar, Attari Border, wherein three categories of run including 42 Kms (Full Marathon), 21 Kms (Half Marathon) and 5 Kms. Each category was further divided into below 40 years and above 40 years of age for both men and women. Runners from different parts of the country including runners from different security forces took part in the said event.

The event was presided over by Director General BSF, Pankaj Kumar Singh, wherein famous bollywood actor Nana Patekar was the chief guest.

Manminder Kaur as lone female participant from Jammu won first prize in 21 Kms run in above 40 years age category among women runners with clocked timing1:46:40 hours to finish half marathon. She is 48 years of age and mother of two grown up children and a very passionate runner and has won many prizes earlier also.

Among other runners from Jammu who won prizes are Mangat Singh and Ramraj. Both of them secured 4th position in 42 Kms and 21 Kms respectively in the above 40 years men category with clocked timing 3:18:12 hours and 1:30:36 hours respectively.

The Jammu team was also represented by Surinder Choudhary (SP J&K Police), Sham Suri, Pranav Mahajan, Vijay Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Palvinder Singh, Sitanshu, Makhan Kumar and Satbir Singh. All these runners participated in 21 Kms run in the above 40 years category and most of the runners from Jammu achieved their personal best timings.