Principal Secy declares 16th Wushu C’ship open

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department, Alok Kumar declared 16th J&K Wushu Championship open in an impressive, colourful and well attended function at Sports Council Indoor Stadium Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

Alok Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion, while Chief Accounts Officer J&K Sports Council, Zaffar; Sports Administrator and vice president J&K Wushu Association, Ranjeet Kalra; president J&K Wushu Association, Vijay Saraf and Divisional Sports Officer J&K Sports Council, Ashok Singh and Manager Indoor Hall Bhagwati Nagar, Vikas Dogra were the guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said that Wushu is a medal winning sports discipline and the stars of this game from the Union Territory have, time and again, brought laurels to the Association and the UT as well.

“Wushu will receive a major boost and to facilitate J&K Wushu Association and the players, the Government is all set to establish Wushu Academies in both the regions. Moreover, Rs 1.50 crore will be used for establishment of equipment and infra,” said Alok Kumar.

Earlier, after the Wushu demonstration, Ranjeet Kalra presented a welcome address and gave brief details of the event. The achievers of Wushu were also honoured by the chief guest for their brilliance.

Those who were honoured including Rajinder Singh (World C’ship medallist), Sadiya Tariq (Golden Girl), Saleem Kumar (Jr World medallist), Kamal Kishore (International medallist), Ajaz Hassan (International medallist), Jabeena Akhter (International medallist), Rohit Thakyal (International player) and Ankit Sharma (International player).

Later, Kuldeep Handoo (Dronacharya Awardee) and Chief Wushu Coach of India presented vote of thanks. The proceedings of the inaugural function were conducted by Rajesh Dhar.