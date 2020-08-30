Pensioners to get ePPO in their DigiLocker directly: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that pensioners can now get electronic pension payment order (ePPO) directly to their DigiLocker, thus cutting all delays.

DigiLocker is a digital document wallet for citizens that allows them to store and access important documents electronically.

He said this measure is a digital leap in a bid to ensure that during the COVID-19 pandemic, new pensioners are not forced to accept physical copy of their pension payment order.

The e-PPO will be integrated with DigiLocker for the convenience of pensioners, Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions, said. (AGENCIES)