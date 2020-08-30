Pensioners to get ePPO in their DigiLocker directly: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that pensioners can now get electronic pension payment order (ePPO) directly to their DigiLocker, thus cutting all delays.
DigiLocker is a digital document wallet for citizens that allows them to store and access important documents electronically.
He said this measure is a digital leap in a bid to ensure that during the COVID-19 pandemic, new pensioners are not forced to accept physical copy of their pension payment order.
The e-PPO will be integrated with DigiLocker for the convenience of pensioners, Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions, said. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Burrowing tunnels to infiltrate
State Council of Educational Research and Training