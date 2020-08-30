My father inspired me to take up sports: PV Sindhu

MUMBAI: Ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu has revealed that it was her father who actually inspired the shuttler to take up sports.

On National Sports Day, Sindhu talked on a range of topics and answered many questions during an Instagram live session on the Bank of Baroda’s official account.

When asked about her inspiration, the shuttler said that it was her father a noted sportsperson himself and she loved watching him play.

“Dad inspired me to play sports when I took up badminton he never questioned my choice,” she said.

On being asked “which alternate career would you have chosen”, Sindhu replied that as a child she wanted to be a doctor, but now she thinks badminton is better.

Talking about how she spent her day during the lockdown, the Indian shuttler said that she spent more time with family and picked up hobbies that she never had time for earlier.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, and according to Sindhu, players will have to get used to playing future matches without spectators.

On managing stress, Sindhu said, “When I am on the court I think about myself and my expectations and not what others’ expectations are.” (AGENCIES)