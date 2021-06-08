Pensioners, daily wagers’ delegation meets MD KPCDL

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 8: A delegation JK State Pensioners & Senior Citizens Welfare Society and Daily Wagers Union here, today called on MD KPCDL, Basharat Qayoom under the chairmanship of Mir Ghulam Rasool Batwinee, chairman of the Society and apprised him of the problems of power employees in general and daily wagers of the organization in particular .

The delegation also submitted charter of demands to MD pertaining to the regularisation of daily wagers who are working in Power Development Department (PDD) for last 20 years on meager wages of Rs 225per day which is an injustice with them. It said that it was impossible for these workers to keep their body and soul together in these hard times when prices are sky rocketing day by day.

Mir also brought in to his notice that last DPC meeting which was conducted by the convener /Chief Engineer M & RE

On January 14, 2019 but formal orders of regualrisation were not issued till date. MD KPDCL assured the delegation that he will look into the issue and settle the genuine grievances of the daily wagers.

Mir urged him that the issue which is pending for last two years be settled at an earliest in the best interests of daily wagers.

Sheikh Mohideen Shelwati, Mohd Ramzan and Mohd Amin Sheikh were the other members of the delegation.