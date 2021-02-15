Pending works to be completed in stipulated time: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: Former State president, BJP and Ex Minister, Sat Sharma (CA) today visited Sharika Nagar, Ajeet Colony and Sunder Nagar areas of Jammu West Assembly segment and conducted an extensive tour in these areas with officials of various departments, BJP leaders, local residents and political activists of the area. BJP district president, Munish Khajuria, Mandal president, Keshav Chopra, district general secretaries, Rajesh Gupta and Karan Sharma and others also accompanied him during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that all three areas are facing a common problem which includes pending macadamization works for which the concerned officials have been asked to take up the pending works at the earliest. He stated that accidents occur on these roads many times because the commuters passing through the area sometimes are not aware of the pits in the road. He also asked the officials of UEED (Urban Environmental Engineering Department) to create a proper streamlining of the small and deep drains in the areas so that the garbage does not come out in the rainy season and assured regular cleaning of the drains in the areas.

Sharma also stated that works are now being taken up in pending areas in all areas of Jammu West which will be completed in a stipulated time frame.

Munish Khajuria said that during the tenure of former MLA all major deep drains in the constituency were streamlined and one of the major deep drains in Jammu West was at Krishna Nagar upto Canal road which created havoc in rainy season but due to this efforts, crores of rupees were spent on that to which we can see that nothing has happened on that road from past few years.

Keshav said that the Ward 32 is equipped with all modern infra and all pending works will be taken up in coming days to avoid public distress. They also gave credit to former MLA for overall development in Talab Tillo Mandal of Jammu West.