Peace, development of J&K sole objective of BJP: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a one point agenda in J&K to ensure lasting peace and unprecedented development for making a solid political landing across the length and breadth of the UT.

This was stated by senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta after launching lane and drain work at Gobind Nagar falling under Ward No 58.

The development work at the estimated cost of Rs. 13 lakh will soon be accomplished for the convenience of the residents as the same was their long pending demand.

Kavinder said that no party in the UT of J&K can compete with development oriented BJP because it has now become amply clear that people whether in Kashmir or Kanyakumari, Assam or Gujarat, are all after the all round development as other matters have become trivial before the issues of peace and progress, which only BJP can guarantee with its nationalist tinge and honest leadership.

Corporator Tirath Kour, Ex- Corporator Paramjit Singh, Executive Engineer, JMC Satish Langar, AEE Janak Singh, Prof Ranjit Singh, Darshan Singh, Davinder Bali, Jagjit Singh Ex-Tehsildar, Baldev Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Bhai Jagtar Singh and Ch Sham Lal were also present during the inauguration of the development work.

Kavinder also deliberated upon other development works which were carried out in the aforesaid ward including laying of new water pipe line, up-gradation of power transformer, new electricity poles, gym and park.

The senior BJP leader said that it will be better for other political parties of the UT to make development their plank as dwelling on anti-national slogans will take them nowhere. “It is a fact that the development of the UT was the only issue significant for the people”, he said, adding that BJP will do everything to restore the pristine glory of J&K by focusing on development and empowering people through peace initiatives as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has special affinity towards the people of the UT and he has given standing instructions to do everything for making the UT the model region of the country.