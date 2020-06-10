PDD staff disconnects 110 illegal connections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: In a major drive to boost the Revenue realization, the Electric Division-III, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL/ PDD) constituted various teams headed by Vivek Gupta, Assistant Executive Engineer, Electric Sub-Division-Canal as well as BB Sharma, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Electric Sub-Division-Janipur and disconnected 110 illegal power connections today.

The teams from Janipur office of the PDD/ JPDCL as well as from Canal Road office launched special drive at Basant Nagar, Janipur, Kot Bhalwal, Tallab Tillo, Domana, Barnai, Gho-Manhasan (Gajnsoo) and adjoining areas and will continue to other areas under the jurisdiction of Electric Division-III, Jammu.

A total 110 illegal installations were disconnected which include domestic as well as commercial connections and a penalty of Rs 6.90 lakhs was imposed on the violators.

Neeraj Sharma, Executive Engineer, Electric Division-III, Jammu when contacted said, “ This drive helped in gaining momentum in enforcement activities. The teams are now fully geared up to eradicate power theft from both rural as well as urban areas.”

He further added that these inspections are now conducted on daily basis to check the menace of illegal load which is instrumental in frequent damage of transformers putting the genuine and honest consumers to suffer.

Further, he appealed to the electricity consumers of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) to identify the theft of power in your locality by some unscrupulous and fraudulent elements in the society.

The Executive Engineer further said that in order to avoid disconnection due to huge outstanding bills, all the consumers should clear the same and such consumers can also be availed Amnesty Scheme by approaching office of the Assistant Executive Engineer concerned.