Markets to open in Srinagar on Friday

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 10: The markets in Srinagar will open on Friday as the district administration has worked out a mechanism in consultation with the trade bodies and formal orders are expected tomorrow and this will be followed by plying of public transport.

Srinagar district administration today convened a meeting with all trade bodies for discussing a workable mechanism for gradual revival of trade under COVID-19 SOPs.

The meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Haseeb Mughal, ADCs Haneef Balkhi and Sajjad Qadri, RTO Ikramullah Tak and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar told Excelsior that only 50 percent shops will open on a particular day and the traders have assured them that COVID-19 SOPs will be followed in letter and spirit. He said that the orders for opening of markets will be issued tomorrow.

The public transport will also be allowed to ply shortly under COVID-19 SOPs. The DC said that 200 buses and min-buses will be allowed to ply initially and the drivers will be given proper training before the traffic movement is allowed.

During the meeting, the guidelines and activities as permissible in Red Zone districts were read out and explained to participants. It is notable that the SEC notification calls for regulated and gradual opening of 50 percent shops under strict measures and SOPs to be followed to avoid public gatherings and congestion in view of continued threat from the Novel Coronavirus.

The trade associations were briefed about overall scenario of ongoing COVID-19 containment efforts in the district. The associations were also briefed about feedback and technical reports obtained from SKIMS, GMC and DHS regarding different protocols.

Representatives of trade associations and business bodies who were present in the meeting include Yaseen Khan (KTMF), Yaseen Khan (KEA), Sheikh Ashiq (KCC&I), Wasim Khan (Shehr-e-Khas), Farooq Dar (KEA), Sadiq Baqal (KTMF) and Nazir Shah (Shehr-e-Khas Coordination Committee) among others.

The traders termed the meeting important as a detailed discussion regarding the opening of markets was held. “Everyone was in favour of the opening of markets but the question was how to achieve it. We discussed ways which can be implemented to open the markets,” Mohammad Sadiq Baqal, president Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association said.

He added that they agreed to open shops in shifts and on alternate days. “Some shops will be opened in one shift and other in another shift. We will work three days a week. I think this is important in the ongoing pandemic. We need to take all the precursory measures while going to the markets. I appeal to everyone that they should follow the social distancing,” he said, adding that if required SOPs are followed the opening of markets would not aggravate the problem.

The traders have already given a written undertaking that they will follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Home Affairs besides District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).