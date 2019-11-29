PCL holds debate on 6th Schedule for Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov, 29: Press Club Leh (PCL) organised debate on “6th Schedule for Ladakh” at Culture Academy Lotsava Auditorium Hall.

The panels included LBA president. PT Kunzang, Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam, president Dr.Abdul Qayoom, Anjuman Imamiya president Ashraf Ali Barcha, Christian Association president, Dechen Chamba, HIAL founder & Roman Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk, BAR Association president, Mohd Shafi Lassu, former ST/SC Commission member Tsering Samphel, former Hill Council chairman Rigzin Spalbar, BJP president, Dorjay Angchok and DCC president, Tsering Namgyal who expressed their views on 6th Schedule.

All the speakers stressed the need for 6th Schedule to Ladakh region however BJP district president, Dorjay Angchok said that Ladakhis need to study the pros and cons of 6th Schedule before demanding and added that he is expecting something bigger than 6th Schedule to Ladakh region from Union Government very soon. DCC president, Namgyal asserted the need for 6th Schedule with Legislature power to Ladakh. Demanding 6th schedule for Ladakh region Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam president Dr.Abdul Qayoom suggest to include Kargil region leaders to make the demands more effective while Anjum Imamiya president, Ashraf Ali said that political leaders should take the lead followed by religious leaders.

LBA president, PT Kunzang said that after consulting all concerned members, LBA will take the decision very soon assures Kunzang.

Expressing his serious concern of losing land and cultural identity without 6th Schedule, Sonam Wangchuk said that this is the right time to put the demands before Union Government as the Parliament session is underway and he urged all religious, political leaders, youths and civil society to come on common platform to press for the demand strongly.

During the interaction session most of the queries were regarding land protection. It was decided in the debate that all stakeholders will collectively initiate the demands in the first week of December.

After scrapping Article 370 and 35A to grant Union Territory to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, there is strong apprehension among public especially among younger generation over losing land, culture and unique identity of Ladakh region. Ladakh with 90% tribal population strongly demands 6th schedule for Ladakh to safeguard lands, culture and identity.

To understand the 6th Schedule pros and cons and UT functioning, HIAL organised a study tour consisting of political, religious and civil society leaders to different parts of nation having UT and 6th Schedule status.