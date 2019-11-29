Despite lapse of over 4 yrs, up-gradation of five NHs in J&K, Ladakh yet to begin

NHIDCL, BRO, NHAI taking undue time in finalizing DPRs

* Projects stand sanctioned under PMDP, NHDP

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Nov 29: Even over four years after the announcement by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, up-gradation of five National Highways in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh has failed to begin due to dilly-dallying approach of National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Border Roads Organization (BRO) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that in the year 2015 the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways approved up-gradation of eight National Highways in the strategically important Jammu and Kashmir after a study spanning over six months to improve road infrastructure in pilgrim and border towns and backward areas.

Later, it was announced that these National Highways would be developed under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), National Highway Development Project (NHDP) and National Highway (Original) schemes and entire expenditure would be borne by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

However, despite lapse of over four years up-gradation of five out of eight approved National Highways has failed to begin mainly because of dilly-dallying approach of NHIDCL, BRO and NHAI, which are still formulating Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), sources informed, adding as work could not be started during the past over four years nobody either in these agencies or in the administration of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh is in a position to specify the time-frame for the completion of works”.

The task of up-gradation of 250 kilometres Leh-Upsi-Sarchu (NH-03) single lane/intermediate lane to 2 lane was assigned to Border Roads Organization but the present status in the official records reads: “DPR is under preparation by the BRO”.

NHIDCL was assigned the task of up-gradation of 274 kilometres long NH-244 (Chenani-Khanabal via Kishtwar) single lane/intermediate lane to 2 lane under the Prime Minister’s Development Package. “Though PMDP work has been completed yet DPR for up-gradation is in progress”, sources informed.

As far as up-gradation of NH 701A (Baramulla to Gulmarg) intermediate lane to 2 lane is concerned, sources said, “NHIDCL is still in the process of formulating the Detailed Project Report”. This 34 kilometres long road was approved for up-gradation under NH(O) scheme of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

About up-gradation of NH-701 (Baramulla-Rafiabad-Kupwara-Tarnah) Highway, sources said, “the Border Roads Organization was assigned the task under NH(O) Scheme but because of dilly-dallying approach the DPR preparation exercise has yet not concluded”.

“Similarly, there is no end to the slackness in preparation of DPR for up-gradation of Domel-Katra-Reasi-Pouni-Bamla (NH144-A)”, sources said while disclosing that this 90 kilometre National Highway fails in the domain of National Highway Authority of India.

About Jammu-Akhnoor-Nowshera-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway, sources said, “four laning by NHIDCL in 30 kilometres stretch is in progress. However, proposal for widening of remaining length is in process of sanction”.

As far as 234 Kargil-Zanskar National Highway, sources said, “strengthening work in 78 kilometres has been completed and is under Defect Liability Period. However, proposal for widening of remaining length is in the process of sanction”.

“All these National Highways are important and such a dilly-dallying approach is unjustified”, sources said, adding “had swiftness been shown in completion of formalities including preparation of DPRs, up-gradation work could have been started long time back”.

It is pertinent to mention here that up-gradation of Domel-Katra-Reasi-Pouni-Bamla NH is imperative as lakhs of pilgrims utilize this road to reach the shrines of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi and Shri Shiv Khori in the Reasi district.

Similarly, Jammu-Akhnoor-Nowshera-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway would serve as alternate link to Srinagar via Mughal Road following its widening. Likewise, Batote-Chenani-Sudh Mahadev-Khellani-Doda-Kishtwar-Sinthan-Khanabal Highway has become need of the hour. The other National Highways, which have been identified for up-gradation, too have much importance.

“Keeping in view the dilly-dallying approach in the preparation of DPRs, the administration of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh should take up the issue with the Union Ministry so that necessary instructions are passed to these agencies for completion of formalities without any further delay”, sources stressed.