Chandigarh University gets UGC nod to start distance, online education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: After making a mark in regular and professional education, Chandigarh University Gharuan has got nod from University Grants Commission (UGC-Distance Education Council) to start its distance programs from the session January 2020.

This was announced by Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Dr R S Bawa. While giving details about the new development, Dr Bawa said, “Chandigarh University will start its admissions in distance & online education programs from January 2020 and in its first phase, would offer 10 programs which includes BBA, MBA, BCA, MCA, BA, MA English, MA Phycology, B Sc Travel & Tourism, B Com & M Com”.

The Vice-Chancellor added, “the students enrolled under distance & online programs of Chandigarh University would be offered placement assistance, foreign education academic program under the University International Academic Alliance Program”. Chandigarh University has formulated a flexible choice based academic model which would be extended to the students of distance education also so as to enhance their career options, he added.

Dr. Bawa further said, “the students of distance education would stand benefit from the NAAC A+ status of Chandigarh University as the academic degree from the university would be globally acceptable and the degree holders would earn the benefit of credit transfer to foreign universities under the Washington Accord”.

“CU has developed a technology driven academic delivery platform through which the students undergoing degrees from different parts of the country would be able to access quality academic learning material, e-lectures, e-library resources, value addition industry certification programs that will enhance their learning level and would give boost to their job prospects in the Industry and Corporate World” added Dr Bawa.