Pawan Kotwal reviews progress of Puga Geothermal Project

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 11: Advisor to the LG of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal chaired a virtual meeting to accurately evaluate the completion of the “Puga Geothermal Project.”

The meeting was aimed to scrutinize the status of the project, chart a comprehensive roadmap, and proactively identify and address potential challenges to its progress.

The meeting was marked by discussions and deliberations towards fostering sustainable energy solutions and strengthening regional development initiatives. The meeting was aimed to ensure that the project follows sustainable practices and safeguards the local ecology.

A comprehensive presentation by the Director General of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Energy Centre, shed light on the status of the project. The presentation provided a detailed overview of the project’s progress, highlighted key milestones achieved, and outlined future objectives.

Dr Pawan Kotwal stressed the officers to address any concerns and optimize the approach to minimize environmental impact. He focused on ensuring that the proposed project aligns with sustainable practices and does not pose any harm to the local ecology, including livestock, cattle, birds, and other fauna.

Dr Kotwal emphasized the need for thorough planning and execution to safeguard the balance of the area’s ecosystem. Ensure that actions do not disrupt the habitats of wildlife or endanger the well-being of livestock and other fauna, he added.

Dr Kotwal further emphasized the importance of harnessing geothermal energy to mitigate environmental impact and enhance energy security in the region.

The meeting concluded with the formulation of an action plan, outlining clear objectives, timelines, and milestones.

The meeting was attended by the Administrative Secretary of the Power Development Department, UT Ladakh; the Director General of the ONGC Energy Centre, New Delhi; the Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Leh; Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, the Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh; and the Geothermal Consultant.