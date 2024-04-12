Merc India sells over 18K cars in FY24, highest ever sales in fiscal

MUMBAI, Apr 11 : Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India said on Thursday that its total sales in financial year 2023-24 stood at 18,123 units, a 10pc year-on-year increase and also its highest ever sales in a year.

The sales were primarily driven by strong demand, product line-up, and innovative financing schemes.

Mercedes India sold 16,497 units in 2022-23.

The carmaker said that it also clocked its best-ever quarterly sales in the January?March period of 2024 at 5,412 units, registering a 15 percent year-on-year jump compared to 4,697 units in the same period of 2023. In March this year, the company recorded its highest single-monthly sales ever in India.

As per a media release, one out of four cars sold by Mercedes-Benz India in Q1 2024 was a top-end vehicle (TEV).

“Our focus continues to enhance customer delight by increasing our network footprint with the latest luxury standards and a continued product offensive with a sharp focus on TEVs and BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles).

Mercedes-Benz is committed to the Indian market, having a long history and well-established footprint from various aspects of production, purchasing, and extensive R&D activities,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The Mercedes-Benz BEV portfolio clocked a robust 130% year-over-year growth in Q1 2024, with a strong response to the EQE SUV, in addition to the EQB SUV and the top-end EQS luxury sedan.

The car company has unveiled its plan to double its BEV portfolio and launch three new BEVs in the remaining quarters of 2024. It will open two outlets (MAR 20X) in key customer hubs in New Delhi and Mumbai in April this year.

Mercedes India said that its multiple sales record is strongly underlined by the consistent performance across the entry, core luxury, and TEV segments of the company.

“The entry segment comprising the A-Class sedan and GLA SUV was able to register a strong presence with a sales contribution of 15pc. The ‘Core Segment’ comprising the C-Class, LWB E-Class sedans, and GLC and GLE SUVs contributed a significant 60pc to the overall sales volumes of Mercedes-Benz in Q1 2024,” the company said.

“The TEV segment also continued to command 25pc of Mercedes-Benz’s overall sales in India, firmly reiterating the continued customer preference for top-end luxury and exclusive vehicles like the GLS, S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, the EQS, G-Class, and the AMG range, “it further said.(UNI)