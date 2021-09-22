Patnitop Helicopter Crash: Wreath laying ceremony held for two army jawans at Udhampur hospital

Udhampur (J&K), Sept 22: A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Command Hospital, Udhampur on Wednesday to pay homage to Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput who attained martyrdom in Cheetah Helicopter Crash in Patnitop.

According to an official release, General officer commanding (GOC) in Northern Command Lieutenant General YK Joshi paid his tributes to the martyrs.

“Floral wreaths were laid on the mortal remains of the Martyrs and family and relatives of both the Martyrs Present there,” it said.

On Tuesday, during an operational area clearance sortie in the Patnitop area, Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput met with an accident while manoeuvring the helicopter they were flying.

During the crash landing of the helicopter, both pilots suffered grave injuries. They were immediately evacuated to Command Hospital Udhampur, however, the officers succumbed to their injuries.

“Major Rohit Kumar, aged 35 years and Major Anuj Rajput, aged 28 years were brave officers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” it said.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the mortal remains of both the martyrs will be sent to their native places for last rights. (Agencies)