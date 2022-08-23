Patil, Wani, Bhalla meet Rahul; apprise him of J&K situation

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Aug 23: Newly appointed JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla accompanied by Member Parliament and Incharge J&K affairs of the party, Rajni Patil, today called on AICC vice president, Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and apprised him of the political situation in J&K.

The delegation apprised the senior AICC leader about political scenario and ongoing organizational activities of the party. The leaders put forth their suggestions for strengthening the party in J&K.

Gandhi gave patient hearing to the leaders and assured them that he will discuss the matter as earlier with concerned Ministries. The delegation discussed the problem of unemployment in the wake of inadequate job opportunities in J&K, while highlighting agony of frustrated youth. They said that Jammu and Kashmir was “under the direct assault’ from New Delhi and the Government of India should restore full Statehood to J&K and conduct the elections in a free and fair manner.

Patil while speaking on the occasion claimed that people want change, as BJP has failed on all fronts of governance, especially unchecked price rise, record unemployment besides other anti- employees, anti-trade, anti-poor politics in J&K. She said that people of all sections are completely fed up with the BJP’s performance in the Government and its polices, as there is uncontrolled price rise, record unemployment in J&K.

She said that Congress has been on forefront to oppose the anti-people policies being imposed on the people through back door by the “bureaucrats Government,” as there is no elected Government in J&K for three and half years, now the people of different sections are being forced to swallow the bitter pills, as they have no representation or forum to raise their voice against the “anti people policies of the BJP through bureaucratic system.” Having failed to give employment to highest number of percentage of educated unemployed youth, the Centre Government and UT Administration is beating about bushes and finding faults in the past Governments.

JKPCC chief said that people of all sections have turned against BJP, that is why elections are being delayed for fear of losing them. Congress party stands for change and people will throw out BJP in next Assembly elections. He said people had no representation or forum to raise their voice against the anti-people policies of the BJP. He cornered the BJP government over various issues.

He slammed the BJP Government for using public money for polishing their own image through massive advertisement. The fact is that the BJP Government has failed to deliver to the people on all fronts and would be wiped out of J&K whenever Assembly elections take place here. He said Jammu has witnessed huge setbacks due to the revocation of Statehood by the BJP Government including the seizing of jobs, land and the suppression of political and civil rights.

JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla accused BJP Government in J&K of being a total failure on all fronts, especially employment generation, and claimed that there is no “double engine Government” in J&K as claimed by BJP leadership. For the past eight years, the BJP has been emphasizing on “double engine government” – same party rule at the Centre and in J&K – claiming that it would ensure faster development. Recent reports of the Central Government’s agencies showed J&K Government as a failure on almost all indicators, he alleged.