Army kills two Pak militants on LoC in Nowshera sector

Major infiltration attempt foiled

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 23: Two Pakistani militants were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district last night.

The infiltration attempt took place in forward area of Lam in Nowshera sector on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a Defence spokesman said.

“The reconnaissance of the general area of the attempted infiltration site is in progress. In reconnaissance by quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed,” the spokesman said.

He said the area is being scanned further.

According to officials, a group of suspected militants tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Lam in Nowshera sector under the cover of darkness from across the border.

One of the militants stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on Monday, they said.

Army troops, who were observing the movement of the militants, laid a cordon and started a search of the area on Tuesday morning.

Sources said bodies of slain militants couldn’t be recovered as they were lying in mined area. However, all efforts are being made to recover the bodies.

Sources don’t rule out the possibility of one or two more militants following the infiltrators and returning to PoJK after their colleagues were eliminated by the troops.

Both militants visibly seem to be Pakistanis and were in possession of arms, explosives and ammunition. They were planning to infiltrate into the Indian territory with a view to carry out fidayeen attacks either on security personnel or crowded areas.

“A major terror plot has been foiled with the killing of infiltrators,” they said.

The latest infiltration bid in Nowshera sector comes close on the heels of the arrest of a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army, in an injured condition on Sunday.

Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), was arrested for the second time in the past six years while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.

On August 11, two fidayeen had targeted an Army camp at village Parghal in Rajouri district in which five Army personnel were martyred. In retaliatory action, Army gunned down both the fidayeen, who too were believed to be Pakistanis.

This was after a long time that fidayeen attack took place in the border district of Rajouri.

Sources said the militants were trying to make infiltration attempts in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch from the Line of control but alert troops have foiled majority of such bids successfully.

There were also reports that the militants from South Kashmir have also been planning to intensify militancy in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Such efforts were mainly being made by Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed militant outfits.

However, Army and police have been maintaining very high alert in the border districts to ensure that the militants don’t manage to succeed in their designs.