With strategic internationalization as one of the top priorities, the International Relations Cell of Parul University is presently in partnership with nearly 50 International Universities such as Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Poland; University of Applied Sciences, Mainz, Germany; Bern University of Applied Sciences, Switzerland; ITMOU, St. Petersburg; Peoples Friendship University, Moscow; Humber College, Toronto, Canada; University of Transport Technology, Vietnam and many others.



This esteemed international cooperation has facilitated nearly 1050 students till date, through various exchange programs. Every year, 70 students take part in the summer school activities of International Partner Universities. In 2018, 250+ students enrolled in the summer schools organised by International Partner Universities.

The students from Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, Computer, Electrical, Automobile Engineering; Business, Medical, Nursing, Homoeopathy, Physiotherapy, Commerce, Arts Department participate in the various programs. Medicine, Nursing, Health Sciences, Journalism & Media, Business, and CE and IT Departments get exposure by attending sessions of different visiting International Professors.

Bilateral exchanges between Universities provide the nurturing of International culture at the campus level. Every year, Parul University organises summer school programs and Entrepreneurship (Start Up) related Programs at the campus which is attended by students from Germany, Poland, Canada, Vietnam and Switzerland. 50 students from different parts of the world attend these programs which orient them towards the Indian culture and heritage.



Parul University is an integral part of the Erasmus Plus Mobility Programs facilitated by the European Union. In this, the students and staff get funding from EU to grant their accommodation, travel and living. Nearly 25 students and 12 faculties from Parul University have benefited from this. Parul University is the lead project partner in CABCIN, a European Union funded project of three years, with nearly 6 crore funding and 150 teachers has been trained under this last time.

The University has welcomed nearly 45 International Professors from countries like Poland, Germany, Switzerland and others, to conduct sessions at the campus. In 2018, Parul University 7 professors from Russia, Lithuania and Poland conducted extensive sessions for students of the university.

The strategic international development programs also extends to the teachers wherein 4 faculty members has been sent to Vilnius College, Lithuania; Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Poland; Poznan University, Poland and Tartu University, Estonia under Erasmus and mobility programs for teaching and learning purposes.