Partly cloudy weather with possibility of light rain in J&K: MeT

JAMMU, Nov 4: Weather was partly cloudy in J&K as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday that partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is expected during the next 24 hours.

Jammu had 15.8, Katra 14.8, Batote 9.7, Banihal 6.6 and Bhaderwah 6.2 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar had 5, Pahalgam 1.3 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 2.3, Kargil minus 3 and Leh also minus 3 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)