Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Jul 31: The Meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday that partly Jammu and Kashmir will likely have cloudy sky with light rain during the next 24 hours.

Weather was inclement in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy sky with light rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 18.8, Pahalgam 14.4 and Gulmarg 11 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 13.1 and Leh 11.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.4, Katra 22, Batote 18.6, Banihal 18.2 and Bhaderwah 19 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)