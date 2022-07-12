Partly cloudy, mainly dry weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, July 12: The MeT department on Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy and dry weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours with possibility of light rain along the Pahalgam-Cave shrine and Baltal-Cave shrine nexus”, an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu had 26.9, Katra 24.6, Batote 19.3, Banihal 18 and Bhaderwah 20.3 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar recorded 18.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 12.8 and Gulmarg 10.5 as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region had 12.9 degrees, Leh 13.5 and Kargil 14.6 as the minimum temperature. (AGENCIES)