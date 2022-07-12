Suspected IED defused in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, July 12: Security forces on Tuesday defused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The suspected IED, fitted with some firecrackers, was detected in a gas cylinder along a road at Chowdary Bagh in the Litter area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

A bomb disposal squad of the police was called to the spot which defused the suspected IED, officials said. (Agencies)