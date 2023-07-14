Parties, leaders condemn terror attack on migrant workers in Shopian

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Several political parties and their leaders today condemned in strongest words the terrorist attack on three migrant workers who were shot at and injured by terrorists in Shopian district, last evening.

While condemning the attack, chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, in a statement said, “The enemies of peace are trying everything to hurt the peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir with their nefarious designs by carrying out such attacks on the migrant workers. I pray for the early recovery of the injured.” Expressing sympathy with the families of migrant workers who work in J&K, Azad asked the administration to ensure safety of all migrant workers in Kashmir and provide all help to the injured at SMHS Hospital.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has also strongly condemned the attack. In his statement, Bukhari said, “One feels pained to see innocent people, who had come here just to earn bread and butter for their families back home, being ruthlessly attacked and injured. Heads must roll for such inhuman acts. I am deeply saddened, and I wonder what the attackers want to achieve by targeting innocent migrant workers.” Expressing his sympathies with the families of the victims, Bukhari urged the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

“Attack on three non-local labourers in Gagran area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district and injuring them by unknown gun men reflects deep frustration in the rank and file of a handful of terrorists, who are disturbed by the return of peace and normalcy in the Valley, said J&K BJP general secretary and former health minister Dr Devinder Manyal, in a statement. Every such attempt designed to create confusion in the minds of the outsiders that Kashmir is not safe should be foiled, for which civilians should cooperate with the security forces, he said.

Condemning the terrorist attack, Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K unit termed it as a despicable and cowardly act. Addressing media persons at Party’s Central Office in Jammu, Manish Sahni (president, Shiv Sena J&K) issued a stern warning to terrorist organizations, which he referred to as proxies of Pakistan, against targeting Hindus and attempting to disrupt the holy Amarnath Yatra with any nefarious activities. He urged the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the attack and ensure safety of migrant workers and pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.