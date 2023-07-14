DC Rajouri inspects ultra high density apple orchard

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 14: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today inspected an ultra high density apple orchard at Behrote area of Thannamandi tehsil. During his visit, he interacted with the farmers and the staff, and inspected the orchard closely.

The ultra high density apple orchard has been developed with the latest technology and equipment. The orchard has been designed to maximize the yield of high-quality apples in a limited area, using a system of closely spaced trees and advanced irrigation methods.

During his interaction with the farmers, DC Rajouri Vikas Kundal praised their efforts in adopting the latest technology and techniques in apple farming. He also emphasized the importance of sustainable agriculture practices and encouraged the farmers to continue their efforts towards achieving a higher yield of quality fruits.

The staff at the orchard also shared their experiences and insights with the DC, highlighting the benefits of the ultra high density apple farming system and the positive impact it has had on the local economy.

In his concluding remarks, DC Rajouri Vikas Kundal lauded the efforts of the farmers and the staff in setting up and maintaining the ultra high density apple orchard. He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in promoting sustainable agriculture practices and boosting the local economy.

The visit by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal to the ultra high density apple orchard at Behrote is a testament to the government’s commitment towards promoting sustainable agriculture practices and supporting the farming community.

Among the others, the CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; SDM Thannamandi Shafeeq Mir; CHO, Madan Lal Tak; CAO, Sohan Singh; Tehsildar and DHO, Shafqat Mir accompanied the DC during his visit.