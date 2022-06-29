Participation of civil society members, locals are inextricably woven into Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra: LG Sinha

Attends a programme organized by Civil Society of Kashmir & PHDCCI to welcome Shri Amarnathji Yatris

Apart from having a spiritual significance, integral part of lifetime, the pilgrimage also gives J&K opportunity to showcase its rich cultural heritage & warm hospitality, says the LG

There is tremendous enthusiasm among devotees & people of J&K for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra beginning tomorrow and everyone is contributing to make this sacred pilgrimage successful: LG

Srinagar, June 29: Participation of Civil Society members and locals are inextricably woven into Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Lt Governor was speaking during a programme organized by Civil Society of Kashmir & PHDCCI to welcome Shri Amarnathji Yatris, here at SKICC.

Many generations here have assisted in this spiritual journey and Darshan of Shri Amarnath ji. Apart from having a spiritual significance, integral part of lifetime, the pilgrimage also gives J&K opportunity to showcase its rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality, said the Lt Governor

There is tremendous enthusiasm among devotees and people of J&K for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra beginning tomorrow and everyone is contributing to make this sacred pilgrimage successful, he added.

For many centuries, Shri Amarnathji pilgrimage is strengthening the bond of brotherhood & social unity, besides having a greater impact on the J&K’s economy, observed the Lt Governor

Government is making efforts to provide best possible facilities to the Yatris, however such holy occasion may not be complete without the wholehearted participation of the civil society. I have full faith that the devotees of Shri Amarnathji will return with God’s blessings and everlasting memories of warm hospitality of the 1.25 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor said.

There are many families in J&K who had to face financial hardship since Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra could not be held for the last two years due to Covid pandemic. Now, it has become our collective responsibility to make this yatra a success which will also serve as a great opportunity for lakhs to generate livelihood, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also asked the stakeholders to dedicate themselves to serve the pilgrims and cement the bond between people.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, speaking on the occasion, appreciated the gesture of the Civil Society members to organize a programme to welcome the pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra. He also highlighted the development taking place in the UT in terms of connectivity, tourism, livelihood generation of the locals etc.

Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, said that the people of Kashmir always have a strong connect with Shri Amarnath ji Yatra and considered it as their responsibility to ensure comfortable stay of the pilgrims in the valley during their yatra.

Civil Society representatives including Sh Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya and Sh Bashir Ahmad Rather also spoke on the occasion and assured full cooperation and support from the members of the civil society to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the yatra.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; members of Civil Society and PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industries, besides prominent citizens in large numbers were present on the occasion.