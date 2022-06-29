LG Sinha holds meeting with Senior Political Leaders to discuss arrangements and management of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

The sacred pilgrimage strengthens our faith in the goodness of mankind & its successful conduct is responsibility of every citizen of J&K UT, says Lt Governor

Srinagar, June 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today held a meeting with senior political leaders to discuss arrangements and management of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, at Raj Bhavan here.

The Lt Governor observed that sacred pilgrimage strengthens our faith in the goodness of mankind & its successful conduct is responsibility of every citizen of J&K UT.

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a reflection of our composite culture and people belonging to all the faiths are contributing to make it successful”, the Lt Governor said.

All the senior leaders in the meeting speaking in one voice observed that Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is like a big festival, a celebration of Kashmiriyat for common man of J&K and each & every citizen of UT will ensure warm hospitality & comfort of the pilgrims

The senior leaders appealed to the people for their continuous support and assistance in the conduct of the Yatra, which is pride of Jammu Kashmir and reflection of unity in diversity. The senior leaders also observed that Yatra is a vital part of J&K’s economy and livelihood source for a large number of local people.

The Lt Governor also apprised the meeting about the arrangements put in place for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022, besides special places identified at all Yatra Camps for selling local products, including famous art and handicrafts of Jammu Kashmir.

All the senior leaders of prominent political parties of J&K put forth their views and suggestions for the smooth and successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lt Governor said a similar meeting would be held after 10 days of Yatra.

The political leaders who participated in the meeting included Dr. Farooq Abdullah, M Y Tarigami, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Muzzafar Shah, Altaf Bukhari, GA Mir, Sh Ravinder Raina, Hakeem Mohd. Yaseen and Sh GM Shaheen.