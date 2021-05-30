Partial reopening in J&K from tomorrow as govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

Education Institutions To Remain Closed Till June 15, Religious Places To Open Subjected To SOPs Adherence

JAMMU: The lockdown imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases has been extended till 15 June with minor relaxations for the people.

Here is the list of updated covid-19 guideline for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir:

1) These instructions are being issued for regulating activities that are to be permitted during the extended period of COVID-related restrictions in pursuance of MHA s order No.40-3/2020-DM-1(A) dated 27 05.2021 These instructions shall remain in force till further orders, unless modified or withdrawn earlier.

2) No permission/passes are required for activities which were already permitted under earlier orders All Instructions relating to safety, health precautions, social distancing, etc., continue to apply.

3) All activities shall continue to be permitted in a regulated way in the UT from 31 May 2021,outside the containment zones, till further orders. The following activities, however, shall be prohibited or regulated strictly in terms of the SOPS (List at attachment-C) issued by the Central / UT government in the past –

Opening of schools, colleges, higher educational institutions. Technical/ Skill institutions –

a) All Universities, colleges and technical/ skill development Institutions in J&K shall remain closed for Imparting on- campus / in-person education to the students till 15.06.2021 except for the courses/ programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/ research/ thesis work and internship etc. Teaching in all these institutions v611 be in on-line mode

b) All schools and coaching centers in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus I In-person education to students of all classestill 15.06.2021

c.) All Schools, Colleges, Technical Education and Skill Development Institutes shall not require in person attendance of any member of the staff The teaching staff shall conduct online classes only from their homes The concerned departments will issue guidelines in this regard.

d) The Universities shall be permitted to seek in person attendance of minimal staff only for research/lab/thesis work etc

Guidelines/ Instructions for regulating activities In the UT of Jammu 8 Kashmir during the extended period of COVID related restrictions, w.e.f. 71″Mav 2021 vide G.O. No 36- DMRRR of 2021 dated 29.05.2021

e) However, such staff of educational institutions as are needed by the concerned Distract Disaster Management Authonties for official duties shall not be exempted from duties on account of this order

f.) Even where some institutions are allowed to be opened by a specific or general order educational institutions are strongly advised to take full safety precautions especially by ensuring social distancing, staggered attendance. maintaining sanitation and hygiene, early identification and isolation of suspect cases. An important guideline in MoE’s SOP is also reiterated in this regard (ii) All Cinemas, multiplexes. Clubs, Gyms, Spas. Massage Centers and paid parks shall continue to remain closed.

(m) Barber Shops, Saloons / Parlours are permitted to open on three days in a week (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs

(iv) Standalone shops of all types are permitted to open on alternate day basis or a rotation system on weekdays (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs Outdoors bazaars and outdoorshopping complexes are also permitted to open on alternate day basis or a rotation system (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs. However, in case of Indoor shopping malls. only 25% of the total shops shall be allowed to open as per a roster to be issued by the DCs in consultation with the Malls’ management (v) Restaurants shall be allowed to open on all days (except on Saturdays and Sundays) only for home-delivery of orders and room service of residents. No entry of customers shall be permitted even for self take-away of orders. However. Bars shall not be permitted to open till further orders

(vi) Canteens and eateries at Bus stands, Railway stations and Airports are permitted to open on all days (vii) Sportspersons are permitted to resume their training and activities in outdoor Sports stadia I grounds. However, indoor sports complexes and Swimming Pools shall continue to remain closed

(viii) Liquor shops are permitted to open on three days a week (except on Saturdays and or Sundays) as per a roster to be Issued by concerned DCs

Guidelines/ Instructions for regulating activities In the UT of Jammu & Kashmir during the extended period of COVID related restrictions, w.e.f. 31’May. 2021 vide G.O. No. 36- DbIRRR of 2021 dated 29.05.2021

(pi) Public transport (matadors/ mini-buses/ buses etc.) in J&K shall be permitted to ply only at SO 35 of the authorized seating capacity District Superintendents of Police shall ensure compliance to this effect. Taxis and Cab Aggregators are also permitted to operate at 50 % capacity Auto-rickshaws three wheelers are permitted to ply without any restrictions

(r) The ceiling on the number of people permitted at attend gatherings/ functions shall be 20 in case of funerals and 25 for all other kinds of social/ religious gatherings, whether indoors or at outdoors venues.

The existing guidelines and SOPS in place for compulsory testing of all incoming passengers/ travelers to J&K shall be strictly enforced. Everyone will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigent test as prescribed by the protocol in use and may be subjected to quarantine if necessary as per protocol in use.

Religious places/ places of worship shall continue to remain open for public, subject to the SOP already issued In this regard.

(xii) Religious places) places of worship shall continue to remain open for public, subject to the SOP already issued in this regard.

(xiii) For ease of reference, the list of activity wise SOPS with their web links is given at Attachment-C.

(xiv) Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall take extra precautions.

Preventive Measures Complete Corona Night Curfew shall be Imposed in all 20 districts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as follows a. Daily Night Curfew from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am next daV. b Weekend Curfew w.e.f 8:00 pm each Friday till 7:00 am each Monday. There shall be a complete ‘Corona’ Curfew with no movement of people except for permissible activities only at the time of curfew except as follows

i Essential & emergency services/movement / vsrk and essential supPlieS shall remain exempted subject to production of wedding cards 1 ID cards etc.