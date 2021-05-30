Jammu pediatricians suggest steps to safeguard children

JAMMU: A sense of apprehension is prevailing around the impending “third wave” of Covid-19 among the masses. It is said that it is going to target children, a section of society which might never be able to defend the infection as the other age groups. In this regard, several pediatricians of Jammu shared their advice.

Professor Department of Pediatrics, SMGS Hospital Jammu, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Digra has said that irrespective of the hyped third-wave of Covid-19, young children have always been at risk of contracting the infection. Although, in earlier waves, the infection was observed to be asymptomatic and mild in nature, it could become more serious in future, he said.

‘The onus of protecting children from Covid-19 lies upon elders. If they religiously follow Covid appropriate behaviour, they can make sure that the infection doesn’t reach their kids at home’.

The doctor has also reminded parents to get children their routine vaccines in order to prevent other deadly diseases. ‘Vaccines help prevent numerous deadly diseases in children. If only they’re protected from them all, can we expect our children to have strong immunity against Covid also’, he said.

Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics at SMGS Hospital, Dr Anuj Bhatti said that if a child is suffering from high grade fever for more than three days, is not eating well, starts vomitting, not breathing naturally, has bluish discolouration on body parts, has sunken eyes or dry lips, and his/ her oxygen saturation level dips below 94, has conjunctivitis or pain in neck, stomach ache, one must immediately consult a doctor telephonically, or through eSanjeevani telemedicine facility. If a child displays symptoms of Covid, get the child tested for Covid, and treat him accordingly, he adds.

Lecturer SMGS Hospital Jammu, Dr Pallavi Sharma, says that, due to nonchalance towards Covid appropriate behaviour, many patients are infecting young children in their families. She requests parents and other family members to keep children under watch and immediately get them tested for Covid if they show any symptoms. ‘Fever, redness of eyes and passage of loose stools are among the major symptoms being observed in kids’, she says.

‘Families must adopt Covid appropriate behaviour whole-heartedly so that the young generation is saved. It is usually the adults who venture out of the house and it is them who could bring home the infection’, informs Dr Pallavi. She also warned that the suspected third wave of Covid is expected to attack the young age group and said, ‘since they are the ones not-vaccinated, they could be an easy prey to the pandemic’.

She also requested parents to inculcate the habit of frequent hand washing, sanitisation and properly wearing a mask, in their children.

Senior Resident Pediatric Doctor, SMGS Hospital, Dr Sachit Sharma, tells that if a lactating mother is Covid-positive, she can feed her milk to her child. ‘She should wear a mask and collect the milk in a bowl. The same milk can be fed to the child with a spoon, by another healthy member of the family’, he informs. On the other hand, if she is Covid positive and asymptomatic, she can feed the baby while wearing a mask and observing other Covid appropriate hygiene. He also advises that such a mother keep distance between her bed and the baby’s cot.