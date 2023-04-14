Parshuram Jayanti: Series of events by DBPS from Apr 16

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha (DBPS) is going to celebrate Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti by organizing a series of functions and events on April 16, 18 and 22 at Sabha Bhawan with fervor and enthusiasm.

While interacting with media persons here today, President of the DBPS, Ved Parkash Sharma gave details of the celebrations in connection with Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti falling on April 22, 2023.

Sharma disclosed that the series of events will begin with a free medical camp by Dr Sushil Sharma, HoD Cardiology Super Specialty Jammu on April 16, 2023 in the premises of the Sabha at 11 AM. Whosoever is desirous for medical check up, he/she is advised to register his/her name at Brahman Sabha Parade Jammu, he added.

“On April 18th Rath Yatra and Bike, Car Rally would be take out at 10:30 AM. The rally will start from Brahman Sabha Parade Jammu enroute Moti Bazar, Pacca Danga, Chowk Chabutra, Jain Bazar, Link Road, Purani Mandi, City Chowk, Kanak Mandi, Rajinder Bazar, Raghunath Bazar & Shalamar etc and culminate at Chanakya Chowk Parade in which various religious organizations are participating,” informed Ved Parkash Sharma and added that the religious function would be organized on 22 April, the day of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti, at 8 A.M.

Sharma said that the Jayanti is also being celebrated at District/Tehsil level across Jammu region in which people from all walks of life are expected to take part. Sabha will also hold Bhandara at 2 pm on April 22, 2023. “We appeal all Biradaries and other communities to attend and participate in the function and get the blessing of Shri Bhagwan Parshuram Ji,” said the DBPS president.

Pt V.M. Magotra, N C Sharma, M L Sharma, Advocate P C Sharma, Advocate Chander Mohan Sharma, Satyanand Sharma, Subash Shastri, Soujanya Sharma, M L Padha, Shiv Ram Sharma, Ritiz Khajuria, Jagan Nath Sharma, K L Sharma, B S Jamwal, Davinder Sharma (Baboo), S S Baru, Barita Ram Sharma, Gurdass Sharma, Sat Paul Sharma, Raman Sharma , Rajesh Bargotra, Prem Balotra, Karnav Khajuria, Pankush Padha, Ramesh Sharma, Sunil Sharma and others were also present in the press conference.