VCAJK scripts win over CBOA Super Kings by 3 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: Veterans Cricket Association J&K (VCAJK) defeated CBOA Super Kings by 3 runs in a keenly contested match, played at MA Stadium, here today.

Vivek Suri, captain of Veterans Cricket Association J&K won the toss and elected to bat first but his decision backfired as in form batsman Amit Kumar went cheaply on 4 runs but Ashish Singh played a sheet anchor role and crafted valuable partnerships first with Vivek Suri of 28 runs and then with Vighat of 49 runs and took the score to 152 runs in stipulated 20 overs.

Ashish made unbeaten 72 runs, while Vighat made 22 runs and Vivek Suri contributed 10 runs. For CBOA Super Kings, Rahul Jasrotia took 2 wickets, whereas Anmol Kamal and Sahib shared 1 wicket each.

In reply, CBOA Super Kings started their innings on a steady note but they lost the Bikram Chib’s wicket at 11 runs. Gourav and Anil Virdhy rotated the strike well but were out after being set on the crease as bowlers of VCAJK bowled on nagging line and length.

CBOA Superkings were 96 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 13 overs when the match was stopped due to technical reasons giving VCAJK a three run victory by D/L method.

Anmol Kamal remained unbeaten on 23 runs, whereas Gourav and Anil contributed with 24 & 22 runs respectively. For VCAJK, Saching Singh and Uttkansh Slathia shared 1 wicket each.

Ashish Singh of VCAJK was declared as Man of the Match for his brilliant innings.