Kavinder dedicates newly constructed hall to inhabitants of Sainik Colony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta said that all-round development and welfare of the people of the Union Territory is the top priority of the Modi Government.

He was addressing a gathering while inaugurating a newly constructed temple hall in Shiv Mandir, Sector G Sainik Colony Jammu. This hall was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh. On the occasion, corporator, Gurmeet Randhawa, corporator, Narinder Singh Bunty, Vinay Gupta former district president, Narinder Koki, Ravi Bakshi and members Shiv Mandir Management Committee were present.

Kavinder Gupta said that it was a long pending demand of the residents of Sector G of Sainik Colony which has been fulfilled today. He said the temple hall will be a useful facility for the people of the area for holding various functions. He complemented the local Corporator for carrying out development works as per the aspirations of people of the area.

He also complimented the locals of the area for their cooperation and support besides their proactive participation in the works being executed in the Ward.

The former Deputy Chief Minister asserted that under the stewardship of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are -witnessing unprecedented development in every nook and corner of the Union Territory, adding that BJP stands fully committed to fulfil the pressing demands of the people. He said that whenever a demand is brought to our notice by the people or we notice that there is any urgent requirement in any area, the party leaders and workers take immediate initiatives to get the demand fulfilled and grievance addressed in the least possible time.

Later, the people of the area apprised the former Dy CM about their problems including lack of some basic facilities. After listening to them patiently and taking note of all their genuine demands, Kavinder assured that their concerns will be addressed at the earliest. He asked people to extend full support to the pro-people policies of the BJP Government at the centre.

Meanwhile, Kavinder Gupta along with party workers and locals initiated a cleanliness drive in Sector G of Sainik Colony.