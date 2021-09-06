Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health & FW begins its 3-day study tour of Kashmir

Inspects various health facilities at GMC Srinagar, PHC Chanapora

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health & Family Welfare today began its three-day study tour here while inspecting various medical facilities and interaction with doctors, paramedics and patients to get feedback with regard to its subject matter.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by its chairman Ram Gopal Yadav, who is Member of Parliament, is on a three-day tour to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir where the members from both the houses of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) would meet several stakeholders to receive feedback on the subject matters of Implementation of Ayushman Bharat; Mental Health in contemporary times; Medical Devices: Regulation & Control; Affordability of Cancer treatment; and Vaccine Development, Distribution Management and Mitigation of Pandemic Covid-19.

In this regard, the Standing Committee today visited Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar where it was briefed about the functioning of the college and its eight associated hospitals across Kashmir division.

Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj; Head of Department, Department of Community Medicine, Dr Salim Khan, Heads of Departments , Medical Superintendents of GMC associated hospitals, senior professors, doctors and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

At the outset, Principal GMC Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Samia Rashid gave an elaborative presentation over the functioning of the college and its associated hospitals.

The Committee members were briefed about the academic activities, sanctioned strength and its associated hospitals, specialties available at the hospitals, besides work done in the past three years especially during COVID-19 Pandemic.

The committee was further informed about the upgradation since the last two years which include Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU), Operation Theatres, Specialized equipments, Cath Lab, ECHO facilities, Kidney transplant, and additional oxygen at the hospitals.

Principal GMC gave an overview about the beneficiaries and patients being treated under AB-PMJAY Sehat Scheme in GMC and its associated hospitals, cancer treatment, and other components with respect to patient care, equipments, manpower etc.

On the COVID-19 management and mitigation front, it was informed that 8569 patients were admitted at the GMC associated hospitals, of which 7271 recovered and 892 died during the treatment with 85.85 percent of recovery rate.

With regard to vaccination, the visiting team was informed that 104589 persons have been vaccinated of which, 85627 were administered COVISHIELD while 18962 were given COVAXIN at the different hospitals of the college.

The committee discussed the achievements and upgradation during COVID-19 pandemic and it was give out that seven more oxygen plant were installed at hospitals, besides COBAS 6800 were installed for testing COVID-19 (RT-PCR) and engagement of manpower during covid-19 pandemic.

The committee members were also briefed about the ongoing upgradation of infrastructure and equipment and it was informed that the GMC has taken construction of 500 bedded maternity-cum-children hospital at Bemina Srinagar, Model Rural Health Research Center of GMC Srinagar at Khag Budgam, Construction of Nursing College, besides construction of OPD block at Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar.

While deliberating about the health care facilities and patient care, the Parliamentary Standing Committee members said that the objective of its visit was to seek suggestions and recommendations so that those would be considered.

The study team also appreciated the steps being taken by the GMC administration in implementing AB-PMJAY Sehat Scheme in the UT and the management and mitigation measures taken during COVID-19 Pandemic.

Also, on the occasion, the visiting committee members visited Radiation Oncology, Cancer Center where they interacted with staff and patients and enquired about the facilities being provided to the patients there.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee also visited Primary Health Center Chanapora, Srinagar and inspected the health facility.

On the occasion, the members interacted with doctors, paramedics and patients while enquiring about the facilities being provided there.

They members inspected the health center and sections viz ER Room, immunization,, Dermatology, Radiology, Dispensary, Gynae, Lab etc.

On the occasion, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq A Rather briefed the visiting committee members about the functioning of the health center and the population catering by the health facility.