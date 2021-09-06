ACB arrests ARTO Kupwara, MV Inspectors and others for corrupt practices in ARTO office Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 6: A Surprise Check was conducted by Anti Corruption Bureau into the allegation that ARTO Kupwara has illegally planted one person namely Bilal Ahmad Sheikh R/o Vilgam Kupwara to run all the affairs of his office like Driving Test, Replacement of Driving Licence, Fitness, Learning Licence, Audit Approval, Registration and Print Card for minting money by illegal means. The Surprise Check was conducted at the site of driving test (Nagri Kupwara) on 25.08.2021 in association with Executive Magistrate 1st Class Handwara.

During Surprise Check accused Bilal Ahmad Sheikh S/o Wali Mohammad Sheikh R/o Vilgam was found actively involved in conducting the driving tests with the officials of Assistant Regional Transport Office Kupwara. Search of his personal Car No. JK01R-4373 on spot at the site of driving test, led to the recovery of 138 original driving licences besides various other incriminating material like provisional appointment slips for driving tests, application reference slips, application for addition of new class of vehicle, journey sheets of vehicles, transport plans, learners licence, etc. Consequently, case FIR No.09/2021 was registered in P/S ACB Baramulla u/s 7(c) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 & section 120-B of Indian Penal Code against the members of Driving Testing Trial Board Kupwara and private Agent (Broker).

During investigation ACB conducted searches of Residential premises of Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi (ARTO Kupwara) at Nowshera Boniyar Baramulla and Residential premises of Bilal Ahmad Sheikh (Broker) at Vilgam Kupwara on 01.09.2021. During searches, cash of Rs 15,03,000/- and Rs 1,35,500/- was recovered from the houses of Broker and ARTO respectively, besides various incriminating material.

Investigation revealed that there is a complete nexus among accused officers of Transport Department and the private Agents (Brokers) to fleece the general public. To break this unholy nexus, accused Mohammad Mukhtar Sofi (Assistant Regional Transport Officer Kupwara), Khursheed Ahmad Kanna (Motor Vehicle Inspector), Abdul Hamid Bhat (Motor Vehicle Inspector) and Bilal Ahmad Sheikh (Broker) were arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau Baramulla for custodial interrogation.

Further investigation of the case is going on.