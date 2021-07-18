Parliamentary Committee pays obeisance at Raghunath Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language today visited the historic Raghunath Temple here and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The 30 member delegation was led by Ranjanben Bhatt, Member Parliament (MP), Vadodara, Gujarat; MP Betul, Madhya Pradesh and MP Rajya Sabha, Dr Sushil Gupta.

The delegation was received by Ajay Gandotra, president J&K Dhramarth Trust and secretary, Dr Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma.

The delegation visited J&K and Ladakh UTs for the promotion of Hindi language.

Ajay Gandotra briefed the visiting dignitaries about the significance of the most iconic temples of J&K.

He also informed the delegation about the vital role which the century old Dharmarth Trust plays in looking after the affairs of the temple which is an epitome of Jammu’s rich cultural heritage that led to its name as ‘City of Temples’ under the patronage of Dr Karan Singh.

MP Ranjanben Bhatt appreciated the management of the Trust for doing yeoman’s job in maintaining Raghunath Temple and scores of other religious shrines in J&K.

She said that she has already visited this temple thrice as the visit to this temple gives her immense satisfaction and positive vibes which are really blissful.

MP, Dr Sushil Gupta appealed to the people of the country not to miss the chance to visit Raghunath Ji Temple whenever they are in the City of Temple.

He said, of the many attractions that makes J&K a cultural paradise in the country, Raghunath Temple is the most iconic and popular one.

Earlier, V.P Singh, Member Parliamentary Committee paid obeisance at Raghunath Temple.

He was warmly welcomed by the Trust president and they took a round of the temple complex.