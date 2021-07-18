Mubarak Mandi complex suffers extensive damage: DSS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) has claimed extensive damages to Mubarak Mandi complex wherein the hillside portion of the monument may cave in during heavy rains.

Addressing a press conference here today DSS president, Gulchain Singh Charak said immediate construction of retention walls along the slopes on circular road side can save the impending disaster to lives, property and loss of the historical monuments.

On recently launched Gandola Ropeway project connecting Mahamaya, Bagh-e-Bahu and Bahu Fort with Peer-Kho temple, he said the initial project was conceived to connect Mahamaya and Bag-e-Bahu to Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex.

“The plans were modified to exclude Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and this was taken up by DSS with the then Advisors Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and K.K Sharma who promised to build an escalator to connect Peer-Kho to Mubarak Mandi but nothing happened in this direction,” DSS leader maintained demanding start of work for the escalator at the earliest as expediting Mubarak Mandi restoration.

DSS further reiterated the demand of removing barrier from the front of Jammu Secretariat and a face lift of the Secretariat building repositioning the National Flag centrally in a more graceful manner.

P.S Gupta, Brig. M.S Jamwal, Col. Dr. Virendra. K. Sahi (VrC), Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, Janak Khajuria, Amanat Ali Shah, S. Kulbir Singh, Advocate D.S Chauhan, S. Balwinder Singh, Madan Rangeela and others were also present in the news conference.